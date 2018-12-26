The global automotive 48V system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 114% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005071/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive 48V system market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the low cost of the automotive 48V system. There are several factors driving the growth of the global automotive 48V system market. One such factor is the low cost of 48V systems in mild hybrids and low-powered BEVs.

This market research report on the global automotive 48V system market 2018-2022also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 48V system for commercial vehicle as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive 48V system market:

Global automotive 48V system market: Development of 48V system for commercial vehicle

In terms of complying with stringent emission regulations to reduce fuel consumption, the use of hybrid technology in vehicles is considered the most viable solution. Globally, the primary factors encouraging the use of hybrid commercial vehicles is the government support by way of incentives and tax credits and growing awareness over environmental concerns, particularly in regions where EV adoption is high. Fuel price rises and stringent regulations to curb emission levels are supporting the adoption of hybrid commercial vehicles.

"The demand for CVs is growing across the world, particularly in emerging economies. However, hybrid CVs command significant premiums over their ICE counterparts, which challenges the growth of hybrid commercial vehicles. For example, hybrid CVs can cost 20%-25% more on average than a conventional gasoline or diesel vehicle," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive 48V system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive 48V system market by application (mild HEVs and low-powered BEVs) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The low-powered BEVs segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 73% of the market. However, by 2022, the mild HEVs segment is expected to register the highest market share of over 90%.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 59%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 8%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005071/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com