The global bike-sharing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005076/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global bike-sharing market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advances in navigation technologies. The global bike-sharing market is witnessing a rapid growth rate in recent years owing to the noteworthy improvement in the navigational technologies used in the bikes. Currently, vendors are offering bikes that feature built-in navigational devices, which facilitate the users in reaching their desired destinations easily. Users can access the navigation systems via their smartphones apps. Hence, the technological advancements in terms of navigation will help drive the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global bike-sharing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in venture capital investments as one of the key emerging trends in the global bike-sharing market:

Global bike-sharing market: Rise in venture capital investments

The global bike-sharing market has been witnessing a substantial rise in venture capital investments in the past few years. Most of the vendors operating in the current market are effectively raising investments from venture capitalists to expand their business by deploying a greater number of bikes and enhancing their geographical outreach. For instance, ofo, one of the prominent vendors operating in the global bike-sharing market, raised more than 866 million USD from Alibaba and Qifeng Group to expand its business. Hence, the substantial rise in venture capital investments across the industry is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Along with the rise in venture capital investments, the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services, the growing popularity of income-based discount programs, and the increasing traffic congestion are some factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global bike-sharing market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bike-sharing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bike-sharing market by product (docked bikes and dockless bikes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 39%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market as well as register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com