

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation slowed in November, driven by energy prices, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.



Producer price inflation rose to 3 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October. This was the lowest rate in since April, when inflation was 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.0 percent in November after remaining unchanged in October.



Among the components of the producer price index, energy price inflation slowed to 7.7 percent. Intermediate goods and capital goods producer prices rose 2.3 percent and 0.8 percent year-on-year, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX