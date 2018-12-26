

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - With most of the markets in Europe shut for Boxing Day, activity in the few markets where trading is on currently, is quite subdued.



Mounting worries about global economic growth and concerns about the likely impact of a partial U.S. government shutdown took a heavy toll of markets on Christmas Eve, and the mood still stays negative.



Crude oil's slump to an eighteen month low due to fears about falling demand and excess supply weighed on several markets across the globe.



Russia's MOEX index is gaining 0.8 percent, while Turkey's BIST is down marginally and Ukraine and Serbia are notably lower.



Several markets in Europe, including the U.K., Germany, France and Switzerland are closed for holiday.



On Monday, the European markets ended in the red amid thin volumes. Several markets, including the German and Italian markets, were closed ahead of Tuesday's Christmas holiday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.89 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.49 percent.



The CAC of France fell 1.45 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.52 percent.



