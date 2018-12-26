

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) said that it has entered into a confidential settlement and licensing agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. to resolve all ongoing litigation involving Neos' patents protecting its Cotempla XR-ODT (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets and Teva's Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of that product.



Neos is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms.



As per the settlement and license agreement, Neos has granted Teva the right to manufacture and market its generic version of Cotempla XR-ODT under the Teva ANDA beginning on July 1, 2026, or earlier under certain circumstances.



The settlement and licensing agreement is confidential and the agreement is subject to submission to the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.



