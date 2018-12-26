

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) said that it reached an exclusive global licensing agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for the development and commercialization of drinabant for the treatment of acute cannabinoid overdose or ACO.



Opiant noted that it intends to develop drinabant, a cannabinoid CB-1 receptor antagonist, as an injectable for administration in an emergency department setting.



As per the terms of the transaction, Opiant will pay Sanofi an upfront fee of $500,000, with any further payments contingent upon Opiant achieving certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. Opiant will assume all development and commercial responsibilities related to drinabant.



ACO is most frequently linked to the ingestion of 'edibles' containing large quantities of D9-tetrahydrocannabinol and synthetic cannabinoids that are more potent and less expensive than marijuana. Edibles, sold as brownies, cookies and candies, pose particular risks for children, who often consume these by accident.



