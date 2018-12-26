

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) announced they have expanded long-term master supply agreement under which Johnson Matthey will continue to scale the manufacturing of CL2A-SN-38, the drug-linker that is a key component of sacituzumab govitecan, Immunomedics' antibody-drug conjugate currently under priority review by the FDA for accelerated approval as a treatment for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.



Dr. Morris Rosenberg, Chief Technology Officer of Immunomedics, stated: 'This agreement signifies our continuing commitment to expand our supply-chain strategy as we look to broaden the applicability of sacituzumab govitecan to a multitude of solid cancer indications and expand it to other world markets.'



