

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the death of a second immigrant child in the agency's custody, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it is reviewing its policies with a particular focus on care and custody of children under 10.



The CBP also said it would conduct secondary medical checks of all children in custody and review available custody options to relieve capacity issues at facilities in the El Paso sector.



Reflecting a surge in border crossings, the CBP is also considering options for medical assistance from interagency partners, including receiving support from the U.S. Coast Guard.



The announcement by the CBP comes on the heels of the death of an eight year-old Guatemalan boy previously apprehended by the agency.



The Guatemalan boy, identified as Felipe Gómez Alonzo, died shortly before midnight on December 24th at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico.



'This is a tragic loss. On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, our deepest sympathies go out to the family,' said CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.



The CBP said the boy and his father were transferred to the hospital after a Border Patrol agent noticed the child showing possible influenza symptoms.



Hospital staff initially diagnosed the child with a common cold, but he was held for an additional 90 minutes for observation after being found to have a 103 degree fever.



The child was released in the mid-afternoon with prescriptions for amoxicillin and Ibuprofen before being transferred back to the hospital after exhibiting nausea and vomiting



During transportation to the hospital, the boy began to vomit and lost consciousness. Staff were unable to revive the child and pronounced him deceased just before midnight.



The news of the boy's death comes just days after the body of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal was returned to her village in Guatemala for burial after she died in CBP custody earlier this month.



Illegal immigration and border security has recently be in focus in Washington, D.C., as a partial government shutdown took effect over the weekend amid a dispute over funding for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall.



