

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate was unchanged in December at its lowest level since early 2015, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Wednesday.



The capacity utilization rate was 74.1 percent in December, unchanged from November.



The latest rate was the lowest since March 2015, when it was 74 percent.



Separate data from the central bank showed that manufacturing confidence eased in December after rising strongly in the previous month.



The unadjusted business tendency indicator fell to 91.5 from 92.8 in November.



