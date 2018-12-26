

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery last Friday, a court spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.



'Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home,' said Public Information Officer Kathy Arberg.



Last Friday, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy to remove two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung.



The nodules, which were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation, were discovered incidentally during tests performed when Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office early last month.



Following the surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease, and scans performed before the surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in Ginsburg's body.



At 85, Ginsburg is currently the oldest Justice on the Supreme Court and a prominent member of the high court's liberal wing.



With Republicans expanding their majority in the Senate in last month's elections, liberals have expressed concerns a near-term retirement by Ginsburg would allow President Donald Trump to shift the court's balance substantially to the right.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX