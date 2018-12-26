

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices retreated after rising to a fresh six month high and settled just slightly up on Wednesday, as equities rebounded on Wall Street after a severe setback in the previous session.



Political uncertainty, a partial government shutdown and mounting worries about global economic growth triggered a sell-off in stocks on Christmas Eve and prompted investors to seek the safe haven of the yellow metal. U.S. President Donald Trump's sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve's policy stance with regard to rate hikes too unnerved investors and made them rush towards gold.



Gold futures rose fairly sharply to $1,282.30 an ounce this morning, extending their recent gains, but turned easy after stocks rebounded on bargain hunting.



The dollar's uptick against most major currencies too trimmed the gains of the yellow metal. The dollar index rose to 96.48, gaining more than 0.5%.



Gold futures for February ended up $1.20, or 0.1%, at $1,273.00 an ounce. On Monday, gold futures ended up $13.70, or 1.1%, at $1,271.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.123 an ounce, up $0.303 from previous close.



Copper futures for March ended at $2.700 per pound, adding $0.039 over Monday's close.



Although stocks have posted strong gains today, the mood is still not any significantly positive and participation is also a bit limited as many traders still remain away from their desks after the Christmas Day holiday.



Meanwhile, reports on new home sales, pending home sales and consumer confidence are due over the next couple of days.



Markets are closely following the news about government shutdown. According to reports, the lawmakers are not expected to reconvene until Thursday. Trump has reportedly said that the government will not reopen until democrats agree to fund his controversial border wall.



