sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,60 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0NJ37 ISIN: CH0038285679 Ticker-Symbol: 4O7 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,715
12,987
21.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG12,600,00 %