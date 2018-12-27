SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of YRC Worldwide Inc. - YRCW

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of YRC Worldwide Inc. ("YRC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YRCW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether YRC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC Worldwide "made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills" from 2005 to at least 2013. Specifically, it is alleged that workers for the Company reweighed thousands of shipments and didn't disclose the results when those weights came in under the original estimate.

On this news, shares of YRC Worldwide stock fell $1.26 per share or over 28% to close at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

