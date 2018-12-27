Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will change its organization and executive responsibility on January 1, 2019.The auto industry has been undergoing a once-in-a-century paradigm shift due to electrification, automated driving, and connected driving. To cope with the paradigm shift quickly, DENSO will review its organization to increase its competitiveness. The major changes are as follows:Changes of Organization1. Strengthening the organization for automated driving and connected driving(1) Reorganization of the Mobility Systems Function UnitTo accelerate development from the viewpoint of vehicle systems in automated driving and connected driving, the Mobility Systems Function Unit will be reorganized, and the Mobility Systems Planning Division, in charge of business strategy and the Mobility Systems R&D Division, in charge of technology development will be newly established.(2) Integration of the connected service business to DENSO TENTo strengthen the connected service business for fleet vehicles, DENSO's service business for trucks, buses, and leased vehicles will be integrated with DENSO TEN's service business for commercial vehicles, mainly taxis, to expand the business by combining the strengths and expertise of the two companies. Thus, the business of the Connected Service Business Promotion Division will be integrated with DENSO TEN.2. Strengthening the capability to propose systems/products(1) Reorganization of the Thermal Systems Business Groupa. To meet customers' needs flexibly and promptly, the Thermal Systems Product Planning Division will be newly established.b. To strengthen the thermal management business that is essential for promoting electrification, the thermal management products will be consolidated, and the Thermal Management Business Unit will be newly established.(2) Reorganization of the Powertrain Systems Business GroupDiesel engine regulations have been tightened in respective countries, and needs for powertrains have been diversifying in different countries and regions. To meet customers' needs for internal combustion engines more precisely, the Powertrain Systems Business Group will be reorganized.(3) Establishment of the CV&OH Div.To consolidate the sales functions distributed for each country and route and to strengthen the capability to propose products, the CV&OH Division, will be newly established to undertake the commercial vehicle and agriculture and construction equipment business.(4) Rename the Social Solution Business Development Div.To create new businesses for solving social issues and define the role of the organization to incubate projects to a business phase, the New Business Unit will be renamed the Social Solution Business Development Division.3. Strengthening the function(1) Establishment of the Core Skills Development Div.To promptly cope with changes in specialized fields due to business innovation, DENSO E&TS Training Center Corp. will be subject to an absorption-type merger. The manufacturing and technology section will also be consolidated, and the Core Skills Development Division will be newly established.(2) Enhancement of the information security functionTo further strengthen the information security organization including the group companies in and outside Japan, the Information Security Promotion Dept. will be upgraded to the Information Security Promotion Division.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.Visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.