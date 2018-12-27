

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, said that it signed an agreement to acquire from current shareholders an effective 50.01% stake in Gatwick Airport Limited, a freehold property airport. The consideration payable for the 50.01% stake is approximately 2.9 billion pounds, subject to closing adjustments.



The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2019. The other 49.99% will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners.



In the year ended 31 March 2018, Gatwick Airport Group reported total revenue of 764.2 million pounds, with EBITDA of 411.2 million pounds. After the closing, VINCI Airports will be able to fully consolidate the Gatwick Airport.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX