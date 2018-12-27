China continued to take center stage in Q3 2018; however the focus shifted from its now notorious policy change. In both positive and negative news, Europe announced the end of the MIP, at almost the same time as the United States slapped tariffs on Chinese imports of inverters, AC modules and non-lithium batteries. Ying yang. Ping pong.The biggest stories in July centered around China and the effect its policy changes were having on the rest of the PV world. In her monthly column, independent energy analyst Corinne Lin discussed the fallout: decreasing utilization rates and serious oversupply; ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...