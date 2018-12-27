A new report suggests that better guarantee mechanisms and securities could unlock more investments from Scandinavia for renewable energy projects in developing countries. Overall, however, it finds that Norway, Sweden and Denmark have comprehensive mechanisms in place for bringing together industry and public support schemes.Norwegian consulting firm Multiconsult has authored a new report on the business climate in Scandinavia to realize clean energy investments in developing countries. The report was commissioned by the Zero Emission Resource Organization (ZERO), the Norwegian Solar Energy Cluster ...

