EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 27, 2018 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 58,589 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of December 28, 2018. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,791,170 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,357,860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 27. JOULUKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 58 589 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 28. joulukuuta 2018 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 31 791 170 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 133 357 860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260