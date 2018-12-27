

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence worsened in December to the lowest since July 2017, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 98.6 from 99.3 in November. The reading was the weakest since July 2017, when the score was 97.7.



The survey showed that business confidence indicator slipped to 96.4 from 97.8 in the previous month.



In industry, the sentiment index dropped to 93.4 from 95.2 in November.



At the same time, the consumer confidence rose to 109.2 from 106.9 a month ago.



