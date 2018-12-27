Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-12-27 10:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange accepted the application from Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG to terminate its Nasdaq Vilnius membership status from January 02, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.