

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's DAX is weak Thursday morning, bucking the positive trend seen in global markets, with traders largely making cautious moves after holidays.



Slightly U.S. stock futures and concerns about global growth and fears about prolonged U.S.-China trade disputes appear to be hurting sentiment.



The market remained shut Monday through Wednesday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays and was among the ones that escaped the battering global stocks had on Monday.



Shares from utilities section are the most prominent losers in the German market. Banks, chemicals, automobiles and insurance shares are also weak, while retail, technology and pharmaceuticals shares are edging higher.



The DAX is down 82.84 points, or 0.78%, at 10,550.98.



Meanwhile, among other major markets in Europe, France is trading modestly higher, while the U.K. and Switzerland are down marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX