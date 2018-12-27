2018 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week Comes to a Successful End

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 7 to 9, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week (IECIE Shanghai), organized by UBM Creative, was successfully held in Shanghai New International Expo Center. This exhibition is the debut of IECIE in East China, during which Shanghai saw a sharp drop in temperature and the first snowfall. However, cold weather didn't reduce visitors' expectations for IECIE and enthusiasm for the e-cigarette industry.

The biggest highlight of this exhibition is undoubtedly China Tobacco's participation: China Tobacco's companies in Hubei, Sichuan, Anhui, Yunnan, etc. made their debut at IECIE. This is the first time that China Tobacco's companies have appeared at an e-cigarette exhibition which attracted great attention from the industry. At the exhibition, high-profile new tobacco products in the industry were introduced to the public.

IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week is dedicated to creating a professional exhibition focusing on pod systems and heat-not-burn devices, conforming to the market trend and leading the market development direction. At the "2019 Global New Tobacco Product Innovation & Development Summit Forum" held at IECIE Shanghai on the afternoon of December 7, important guests in the industry shared and discussed relevant technology applications and future development directions, causing a stir in the conference site. On December 8, the "2018-2019 Annual E-cigarette Industry Investment and Financing Conference" was held successfully; guest speakers made an in-depth analysis on the current situation and development of the e-cigarette market, and sponsors also expressed their views on the e-cigarette market and shared several high-quality project roadshows. The two events were the first professional meetings held in the e-cigarette industry focusing on relevant fields, and were widely praised. On December 9, "Special Offer Trading Day" also drew an excited crowd and, as a key activity of the exhibition, brought IECIE Shanghai to its brilliant conclusion.

At this exhibition, IECIE Shanghai attracted 350+ brands, covering the complete industrial chain of conventional e-cigarette devices, e-liquid, pod system, nicotine salt e-liquid, and heat-not-burn devices and accessories. More than 10,000 people attended the three-day exhibition. The event attracted a large number of high-quality professional visitors in East China, showed insiders the bright prospect of the e-cigarette market in East China, and provided a broad audience base for the next IECIE e-cigarette exhibition.

IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo (IECIE Shenzhen) will be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from April 14 to 16, 2019. Register online for free here: http://en.iecie.com/reg.php.

