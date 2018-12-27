Centamin PLC announces Production Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2018 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE) Gold production for October and November combined was above 90,000 ounces. While being solid production months, this was slightly below forecast. The December mine plan forecasted higher grade from both the underground and the open pit, which would have balanced the quarterly shortfall. However, lower than expected underground grade delivered in December thus far indicates gold poured for Q4 between 135,000 to 140,000 ounces, resulting in annual production from the Sukari Gold Mine of up to 2% below full year 2018 guidance of 480,000 ounces. Cash cost of production will be towards the top end of the previously guided range of US$625 to US$640 per ounce produced and an all-in-sustaining cost will be approximately US$900 per ounces sold.

Whist the focus remains firmly on sustaining the operational improvements, stringent cost controls and improving gold price means the Company continues to be a cash generative business.

Further operational detail will be included in the preliminary production results for the final quarter, ending 31 December 2018, scheduled for publication on 9 January 2019. The Company will provide 2019 Outlook, including production guidance, and updated Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for 2018 with the Annual Results in February.

