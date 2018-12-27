NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 December 2018 were: 162.22c Capital only USD (cents) 127.55p Capital only Sterling (pence) 168.32c Including current year income USD (cents) 132.35p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 21st December 2018, the Company has 205,066,108 ordinary shares in issue. C SHARES The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 24 December 2018 were: 122.70c Capital only USD (cents) 96.48p Capital only Sterling (pence) 122.91c Including current year income USD (cents) 96.64p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.