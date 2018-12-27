The global bladder scanner market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global bladder scanner market is the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The advent of minimally invasive surgeries in urology is likely to create demand for bladder scanners. Technological advances have augmented the use of minimally invasive surgeries among surgeons. For instance, laparoscopic urology has been a hallmark of UW Health Urology since 1995. Laparoscopy is a form of minimally invasive surgery. Laparoscopy also shortens the hospital stay and recovery time and reduces the overall pain.

This market research report on the global bladder scanner market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global bladder scanner market:

Global bladder scanner market: Technological Advances

Over the past few years, several technological advances have been observed in bladder scanners. For instance, dBMEDx's BBS Revolution is a next-generation bladder scanner that is fully automated. It offers unparalleled ease of use, speed, and accuracy meant for the noninvasive measurement of the bladder volume. In addition, in the US, the response to this product has been extremely positive as it helps reduce catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Such technological advances are making patients' life easy as the hospital stay can be reduced. Such technological advances will drive the growth of the global bladder scanner market.

"Apart from the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, factors such as the increasing prevalence of urological diseases, and new product approvals and better medical reimbursement policies are likely to fuel the growth of the global bladder scanner market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bladder scanner market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bladder scanner market by type (3D bladder scanner and 2D bladder scanner), by end-user (hospitals and clinics) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 46%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

