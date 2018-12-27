The global contrast media market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the number of chronic diseases and conditions is on a rise. The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising owing to the increasing aging population and lifestyle changes. With the increase in income of the middle-class segment and rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles are becoming common. As a result, globally, the number of people affected by obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing. Globally, chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, kidney diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and rheumatoid arthritis, are increasing.

This market research report on the global contrast media market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of improved packaging for contrast media as one of the key emerging trends in the global contrast media market:

Global contrast media market: Development of improved packaging for contrast media

Improved packaging of contrast media includes bulk and multi-dose containers and polymer containers. These packaging types reduce the space required for storage and ensure the safety of healthcare workers who administer contrast media. New packaging formats reduce wastage of contrast media and waste disposal. Imaging bulk package (IBP) is a multi-dose compliant contrast medium approved by the US FDA. Imaging bulk package format is suitable for contrast agents, as they can be packaged in multiple doses and can be used on several patients.

"Contrast media in IBP can be used once on a patient, and the remaining can be safely used on other patients. IBP helps healthcare practitioners to reduce the wastage of contrast agents. The dosage of contrast media varies across patients, and the option of reusing contrast media offers healthcare practitioners to customize contrast media dosage for patients and save the remaining," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global contrast media market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global contrast media market by application (CT media, MRI media, and ultrasound media) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

