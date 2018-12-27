Technavio analysts forecast the global diabetic nephropathy market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 34% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rise in the incidence of diabetes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global diabetic nephropathy market 2018-2022 Globally, there has been a rise in the incidence and prevalence of diabetes, which has resulted in the occurrence of chronic kidney diseases in patients. In 2014. around 422 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, and the global prevalence of diabetes increased to 8.5%. The main factors for the increase in diabetes include increasing urbanization and an increase in risk factors like obesity, lifestyle, and dietary changes.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market is the increasing incidence of diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients:

Global diabetic nephropathy market: Increasing incidence of diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients

In the past years, there has been an increase in diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients. Diabetic nephropathy is the primary cause of end-stage kidney disease globally. About 30%-40% of patients with diabetes develop diabetic nephropathy. In one study, it was observed that the incidence of diabetic nephropathy was much higher in freshly diagnosed cases of type 2 diabetes patients. The factors associated with the rise of incidence of diabetic nephropathy are hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and obesity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Lack of awareness in public and the use of alternative medical practices have led to an increase in the incidence of diabetic nephropathy, especially in developing countries. Therefore, due to the increase in the incidence of diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients offers a huge opportunity to the manufactures for the development of new and more effective drugs. Thus. boosting the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market."

Global diabetic nephropathy market: Segmentation analysis

The global diabetic nephropathy market research report provides market segmentation by type of disease (class I, class II, class III, and class IV), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

