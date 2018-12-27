

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - European markets are drifting lower on Thursday, tracking falling U.S. stock futures and on rising concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and the impact of a partial U.S. government shutdown.



Worries that the U.S. and China may not agree on a long term trade deal anytime in the foreseeable future also appear to be forcing investors to shun riskier assets.



Crude oil prices are drifting lower after having rallied nearly 9% on Wednesday after a terrible setback on Christmas Eve.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. is down with its benchmark FTSE 100 declining by about 1%. Germany's DAX is down 1.7% and France's CAC 40 is down marginally.



Sweden, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and Ireland are all notably lower, with their key indices losing between 1 and 1.7%. Turkey is down marginally.



After the historic surge on Wednesday when the Dow soared 1,086.25 or 5% to 22,878.45, the Nasdaq spiked 361.44 points or 5.8% to 6,554.36 and the S&P 500 surged up 116.60 points or 5% to 2,467.70, markets in Asia, with the exception of Hong Kong and Shanghai moved higher today.



European stocks opened mostly higher, but faltered swiftly, tracking falling U.S. futures.



Initially, markets reacted positively to news that members of President Donald Trump's administration are continuing to downplay reports the president has privately discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told reporters that Powell's job is '100 percent' safe.



However, with worries about global economy, government shutdown and crude oil's plunge weighing on sentiment, stocks are moving down south.



