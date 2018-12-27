The global fluoropolymers market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in building and construction activities. The growth of the global construction industry is expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymers such as PTFE, FEP, and PVDF during the forecast period. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are leaders in the global construction market.

This market research report on the global fluoropolymers market 2018-2022also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of green and sustainable fluoropolymer as one of the key emerging trends in the global fluoropolymers market:

Global fluoropolymers market: Growing use of green and sustainable fluoropolymer

Fluoropolymers such as PVDF, PFA, and PTFE are used to improve physical and chemical properties in various applications such as construction, automotive and transport, and aerospace. At present, environment-friendly PVDF-based composite films are being fabricated using a high permittivity lead-free ceramic filler with a special tricritical phase structure. These dielectric features are associated with improved electric contact between the polymer and ceramic filler in the composite, which increases the polar ß-phase amount in the polymer fraction.

"In the electrical and electronic industry, these lead-free fluoropolymers will be useful as a material for wire and cable manufacturing. These fluoropolymers are also useful in the automotive and the aerospace industries as majority of the automotive and aerospace components are made using PVDF fluoropolymers. The use of lead-free PVDF will drive the global fluoropolymers market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global fluoropolymers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fluoropolymers market by products (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, and fluoroelastomers), applications (industrial, automotive and transport, electrical and electronics, and construction), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The PTFE segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 57% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 39%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

