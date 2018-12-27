Technavio analysts forecast the global gel batteries market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rise in 4G subscription is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global gel batteries market 2018-2022. The telecom industry has relentlessly pushed the limits of cellular technology to gain as much speed as possible from its networks. This continuous process of technology development and new spectrum allocation coupled with improved smartphone technology have significantly elevated from 2G to 4G technology. The 4G networks are different than the previous technologies in many ways. For instance, the 4G network generally uses the bandwidth of higher frequency compared with the 2G and 3G networks. The important factor about frequency is that higher the frequency, lesser the coverage range. So, the 4G networks require more telecom towers to cover the same range than the 2G networks. With the growing subscription of 4G users globally, the need for installation of new telecom towers will also increase. Development 5G cellular network is already underway in countries like China and the US. Therefore, these factors will boost the demand for energy storage devices in telecommunication industry during the forecast period, thus driving the growth of the global gel batteries market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global gel batteries market is the increment in microgrids installations:

Global gel batteries market: Increment in microgrids installations

Microgrids are a group of inter-related loads and distributed energy sources, which operate as a single controllable unit grid. The microgrids can operate in both island mode as well as grid-connected mode. The microgrids are generally used to overcome the challenges faced by the conventional grids. Natural calamities, overload, and overgeneration or overcapacity are some of the factors that cause failure of the grid can be overcome by the use of microgrids, thus, helping in meeting the power demands. In addition, microgrids can supply power to the remote areas. Various remote and rural regions across the globe are still deprived of the basic electricity need, which is driving the gel battery market to achieve electrification in the rural and remote areas. Thus, the deployment of gel batteries in the microgrids act as one of the prominent factors in the growth of the global gel battery market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from increment in microgrid installation, the high demand for renewables in the automotive market, the need for continuous power supply and power storage, and government regulations for battery recycling are some of the other factors boosting the growth of the global gel batteries market during the forecast period."

Global gel batteries market: Segmentation analysis

The global gel batteries market research report provides market segmentation by application (stationary, motive, and automotive), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 56% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global gel batteries market and register the highest incremental growth.

