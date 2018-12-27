Technavio's global industrial mixers market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of VFD-enabled mixers will be one of the major trends in the global industrial mixers marketduring 2018-2022. The industrial motors generally comprise a motor and impeller blades that are integrated to the shaft. An industrial mixer uses two types of drive systems. A gear drive or a belt and a variable pulley drive that offer constant motor speed. In a gear drive, the mixer speed is changed using gearing in the transmission, whereas in a belt and variable pulley drive, the mixer speed is regulated by the expansion and contraction of the belt and the variable pulley.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global industrial mixers market is the growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications:

Global industrial mixers market: Growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications

The industries such as F&B and pharmaceutical are required to maintain a high level of sanitization and hygiene. These industries need to maintain an environment under the required level of sanitization and cleanliness from the instant of raw material procurement till the end-product is obtained. Besides, sanitary and hygiene-related regulations in these industries have become highly stringent in the past few years.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The industrial mixers need to be free of contaminants to maintain the required sanitation level as they are an integral part of the manufacturing process. The vendors are offering mixers that can be used for high sanitation levels. The implementation of stringent regulations in the F&B and healthcare industries is increasing the adoption of sanitary industrial mixers. The regulations are driving the market growth in terms of new and replacement demand."

Global industrial mixers market: Segmentation analysis

This global industrial mixers market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (F&B, pharmaceutical, chemical, W&WW, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the chemical segment held the largest industrial mixers market share in 2017, contributing to over 34% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

