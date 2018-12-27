

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar weakened against most major currencies and equities tumbled on growth concerns and political uncertainty after a historic run up north just a session earlier.



Concerns about a partial U.S. government shutdown and doubts about the U.S. and China agreeing on a long term trade deal before the expiry of the agreed 90-day truce too contributed to the sell-off in stock markets and made investors rush to the safe haven yellow metal.



The dollar index declined by about 0.6% to 96.46.



Gold futures for February ended up $8.10, or 0.6%, at $1,281.10 an ounce, extending gains to a third successive session.



On Wednesday, gold futures settled at $1,273.00 an ounce, gaining $1.20, or 0.1%, for the session.



Silver futures for March closed at $15.310 an ounce, gaining $0.187 for the session.



Copper futures for March declined by $0.032 from previous close, to settle at $2.700 per pound.



The Senate is expected to reconvene later today after adjourning for Christmas. Meanwhile, it looks the government shutdown will continue as President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers remain at an impasse over border wall funding.



A report from the Conference Board that shows a significant deterioration in consumer confidence in the month of December is also weighing on stocks. According to the report, consumer confidence index slumped to 128.1 in December, after dipping to a revised 136.4 in November. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 134.0 from the 135.7 originally reported for the previous month.



The expectations index plunged to 99.1 in the month, after falling to 112.3 in November. Lynn Franco, a Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said that back-to-back declines in Expectations are reflective of an increasing concern that the pace of economic growth will begin moderating in the first half of 2019.



Meanwhile, a report released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims to have slipped to 216,000 in the week ended December 22nd, from previous week's revised level of 217,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 217,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX