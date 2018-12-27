

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite leaving office nearly two years ago, former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man for the eleventh consecutive year in a new Gallup poll.



The poll showed 19 percent of Americans named Obama as the man they admire most, followed by President Donald Trump at 13 percent.



Gallup noted Obama is now just one first-place finish short of tying former President Dwight Eisenhower for the most times being Most Admired Man.



Trump came in second for the fourth year in a row, with this year marking only the thirteenth time in 72 measurements the incumbent president did not top the list.



The other men in the top 10 were in the single digits, as former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis tied for third at 2 percent.



Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former President Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vice President Mike Pence round out the top 10.



The poll showed a significant partisan divide, with 35 percent of Democrats naming Obama and 32 percent of Republicans naming Trump.



Independents were slightly more likely to name Obama than Trump, while Republicans mentioned Obama more often than Democrats did Trump.



'Trump likely has at least two more chances to finish first while president and avoid becoming just the second president never to have gotten the distinction,' said Gallup Managing Editor Jeffrey M. Jones.



He added, 'His doing so depends on having decent job approval ratings and the lack of a credible Democratic figure to vie with him for the honor, neither of which has been the case during Trump's first two years in office.'



Notably absent from the ten 10 list this year were Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., and Reverend Billy Graham, who often ranked high but passed away in 2018.



The Gallup poll of 1,025 adults was conducted December 3rd through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX