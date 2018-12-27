

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures declined sharply on Thursday. A day after rebounding from near 18-month lows and recording one of their best sessions in several months, oil futures fell just like the way stocks plummeted on Wall Street after their historic move up north.



Renewed worries about excess supply in the market and likely drop in energy demand in the near term weighed as well on crude oil.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $1.61, or 3.5%. at $44.61 a barrel.



On Wednesday, crude oil futures ended up 8.6% at $46.22 a barrel.



That the volatility in stock market has caught up with crude can be gauged by the manner in which these two riskier assets behaved since Christmas Eve. After a terrible fall that sent stock prices crashing and crude to near 18-month lows on Monday, both stocks and crude oil rebounded in a telling fashion on Wednesday, recording one of their best sessions in several months.



Amid speculation crude supply would drop substantially post implementation of sanctions against Iran, crude oil prices had climbed higher in September. Subsequently, consistent increase in U.S. shale output and a sharp jump in crude production in Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil prices crashing to multi-month lows.



Earlier this month, OPEC and some of its allies, including Russia, agreed to cut crude output by 1.2 million barrels from January 2019. Still, prices kept sliding lower amid rising worries about economic slowdown.



Traders are now looking ahead to the official crude inventory data from U.S. Energy Information Administration, due on Friday. Before that, the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly report later today.



