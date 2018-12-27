J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has acquired Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC ("IPR" or the "Company").

Founded in 1973, IPR is a leading provider of trenchless pipe rehabilitation solutions and technology to the municipal wastewater and storm water markets. The Company's technologies and services provide government customers with minimally disruptive, cost-effective solutions to manage aging underground pipe infrastructure.

"We are excited to have IPR join our growing portfolio of companies in the environmental services sector," said Glenn Shor, a Partner with JFLCO. "The Company is an excellent fit with our investment strategy given its strong market position, comprehensive suite of services and talented workforce. We believe IPR has significant opportunities for growth given the increasing demand for efficient, cost-effective solutions to service the critical, but aging, municipal wastewater and storm water infrastructure."

Robert McCrae, CEO of IPR commented, "J.F. Lehman & Company is an excellent partner to help facilitate the next phase of IPR's growth. We look forward to leveraging JFLCO's industry and operating experience as well as their capital base while continuing our successful history of servicing the municipal pipe wastewater and storm water markets."

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Monroe Capital LLC.

Jones Day provided legal counsel to JFLCO.Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to IPR and Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss provided legal counsel.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

