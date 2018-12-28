Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2018) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, confirms the renewal of $600,000 in loans that would have matured December 31, 2018.

The maturing loans were made to the Company in December 2016 as described in the Company's press release dated December 21, 2016. The four lenders that participated in the 2016 financing have renewed their positions for the same aggregate amount of $600,000 until March 31, 2019. Three of the four lenders have also confirmed to the Company that effective April 1, 2019 they will extend at least $325,000 to the Company for another eighteen months, or until December 31, 2020, at the Company's discretion.

The Company also announces that it has issued 226,000 common shares to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. following approval from the TSXV. Shares were provided at a price of $0.05 per share for online marketing and awareness program services valued at $10,000 plus 13% HST. The Company previously announced the AGORA relationship in press releases dated November 8, 2018 and December 13, 2018.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck ECG device integrations please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

