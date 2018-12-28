

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - were up just 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of estimates for 0.5 percent and down from 0.8 percent in November.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - in line with expectations and down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent and core CPI was unchanged.



