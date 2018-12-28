

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was above expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63, matching forecasts and up from 1.62 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in November was 67.09 million, an increase of 1.57 million or 2.4 percent on year.



The number of unemployed persons in November was 1.68 million, a decrease of 100,000 or 5.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX