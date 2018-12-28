

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday despite the late-stage recovery overnight on Wall Street as investors booked profits after two straight days of gains and also digested a raft of local economic data. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The Nikkei 225 Index is losing 100.44 points or 0.50 percent to 19,977.18, after falling to a low of 19,913.78 in early trade. Japanese shares rose on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.



The major exporters are mostly weak as the safe-haven yen strengthened. Sony is declining 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.3 percent and Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is higher by more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding 0.1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is down 0.5 percent and Toyota is lower by 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing 0.4 percent.



Shares of NEC Corp. are losing more than 1 percent after the company said Thursday that it will acquire Danish information technology company KMD for about 136 billion yen.



Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is gaining almost 5 percent, while Okuma Corp., Fujikura and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are all rising almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, J Front Retailing is losing almost 6 percent, while FamilyMart UNY Holdings and Recruit Holdings are lower by more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in November. That was above expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The Ministry also said that overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - were up just 0.3 percent on year in December. That was shy of estimates for 0.5 percent and down from 0.8 percent in November.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - in line with expectations and down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Japan is also scheduled to release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks saw considerable weakness throughout much of the trading day on Thursday before staging a substantial recovery late in the session. Profit taking helped to drag stocks lower early in the day, while lingering concerns about the global economic outlook and the ongoing government shutdown also weighed on the markets.



After falling by more than 600 points, the Dow showed a substantial rebound before closing up 260.37 points or 1.1 percent at 23,138.82. The Nasdaq also rose 25.14 points or 0.4 percent to 6,579.49 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.13 points or 0.9 percent to 2,488.83.



The major European markets moved the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures declined sharply on Thursday, a day after rebounding from near 18-month lows. WTI crude for February fell $1.61 or 3.5 percent to close at $44.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



