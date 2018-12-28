Milamber Ventures Plc - Interim Results

28 December 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or the "Company")

INTERIM RESULTS

For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2018

Milamber is pleased to report its interim results for the six month period 1 April to 30 September 2018. Milamber is an incubator and growth accelerator working with a number of dynamic small companies ("Portfolio Companies") helping them to grow through business development activities and by securing funding. Milamber has more recently expanded with the strategy of buying education companies outright.

The Company has made significant progress since the year end. In particular:

We issued £254,925 in shares for services and £122,700 in shares for cash to develop the business further.

On 26 July we announced that we had signed Heads of Terms to acquire Orchard Rock, a recognised nationwide brand delivering high quality health and social care training in response to regulatory need: https://orchardrocktraining.co.uk/

We have continued the turnaround and restructuring process at Essential Learning, working in particular with the Education Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), the regulatory body that oversees the Apprenticeship Levy program. In the Summer we declared various issues to the ESFA that we found during the Due Diligence process prior to acquiring the company and in the first 90 days evaluation and planning process post acquisition. We have since then been exploring ways to fix and improve some of the issues we found while making sure the ESFA is kept abreast of progress so that we meet our fiduciary duty of protecting public monies that pay for the training being delivered by Essential as a registered apprentice training provider. This process is still ongoing with the ESFA.

Since the period end we facilitated a management "buy in" of Milamber USA LLC by Tim Moore, Steve Hammersly and Bill Hughes. Milamber retains a 20% equity stake with Andy Hasoon as the Board representative. We have also reduced our equity stake in Vocademia London Limited to 5%.

Milamber Ventures' London advisory business won a significant number of new mandates which are being executed during the second half of the year, with strategic clients including Black Arrow, Pepper Learning, Next Step Education and Engage Works.

Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman of Milamber, commented:

"We have continued to develop our strategy, simplifying our business, reducing costs and positioning for strategic acquisitions. This will help deliver on our purpose, which is to drive innovation in the global education sector."

We wish all our shareholders, staff and stakeholders a healthy and happy New Year.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 31-Mar-18 GROUP COMPANY GROUP £ £ £ Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Turnover 287,395 147,370 754,670 Cost of Sales (4,597) - (15,305) Gross Profit 282,798 147,370 739,365 Administrative Expenses Continuing Operations (609,374) (410,017) (1,913,057) Amortisation of Development Costs - - (265,379) Operating (loss) / profit (326,576) (262,647) (1,439,071) Gain / (loss) on sale of investments (16,349) - 46,751 Loss on goodwill - - (748,514) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (342,925) (262,647) (2,140,834) Tax credit on loss on ordinary activities - - - LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 1 (342,925) (262,647) (2,140,834) Loss per share (pence) 2 Basic and Fully Diluted: Continuing and Total Operations (2.6p) (4.0p) (29.8p)

BALANCE SHEET 30 Sep 18 30 Sep 17 31 Mar 18 GROUP COMPANY GROUP £ £ £ Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed Assets Development Costs 872,745 1,322,196 745,722 Investments 1,050,558 447,159 1,050,558 Tangible Fixed Assets 12,930 - 16,570 Total Fixed Assets 1,936,233 1,769,355 1,812,850 Current Assets Debtors 241,374 110,073 374,240 Cash at Bank 4,752 4,002 5,455 Creditors Amounts falling due within one year (1,026,546) (142,922) (960,245) Net current assets (liabilities) (780,420) (28,847) (580,550) Amounts repayable in more than one year (1,683,890) (1,281,457) (1,782,033) NET ASSETS / (LIABILITIES) (528,077) 459,051 (549,733) Capital and Reserves Called up Share Capital 2 294,102 217,315 242,811 Share Premium 2,537,361 1,761,814 2,032,321 Capital Redemption Reserve 2,056 2,056 2,056 Equity and Other Reserves 27,753 27,753 27,753 Revaluation Reserve 813,058 239,659 813,058 Profit and Loss Account (4,202,407) (1,789,546) (2,788,469) Total Capital and Reserves (528,077) 459,051 (549,733)

Notes to the interim financial statements:

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months to 30 September 2018 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2018 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on these accounts was qualified as to limitation of scope and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. With the deconsolidation of Milamber-USA, as announced on 20 December 2018, the basis for limitation of scope has been removed.

In the opinion of the Directors the financial information for the six months to 30 September 2018 presents fairly the financial position and results of operations for the period in conformity with UK GAAP which have been consistently applied. The interim statement for the six months ended 30 September 2018 was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 December 2018.

The financial information for the six months to 30 September 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018. The Group was formed on 20 December 2017 with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Ltd and the prior period comparable figures therefore show only the unconsolidated Company accounts.

2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to the ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. The comparative averages were based on the numbers of shares in issue for the periods to 30 September 2017 and 31 March 2018.

The weighted average number of equity shares in issue for the period was 13,104,261 (six months to 30 September 2017 - 6,602,727, year to 31 March 2018 - 7,148,884) and the loss after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders was £342,925 (six months to 30 September 2017 - loss £262,647, year to 31 March 2018 - loss £2,140,834).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

An updated summary in pdf format of Milamber Ventures Plc can be downloaded at: www.milamber.co.uk/investors.

Or, for further information about Milamber or its Portfolio Companies, please contact:

Milamber Ventures Plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: andy.hasoon@milamber.co.uk

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7183 7405

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.