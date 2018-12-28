sprite-preloader
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 27

28 December 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Andalas Energy and Power PLC announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of the Company made by, Simon Gorringe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On 27 December 2018, Mr Gorringe acquired 3,000,000 Andalas ordinary shares at a price of 0.66 pence per share, representing 0.82% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Following the acquisition, Mr Gorringe now holds an interest of 5,057,503 Andalas ordinary shares, representing approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Simon Gorringe said, "My purchase of shares today reflects my belief that Andalas is well positioned having made significant progress in securing an exciting future for the Company."

"I believe in the potential of Andalas; we have the right strategy, an excellent team and we have a portfolio of opportunities each with near term activity. My acquisition of shares is in addition to other commitments made by myself, and the rest of the executive directors, to support Andalas as we progress to delivering on our projects in 2019. Since the board changes in April 2018, the executive Directors have sought to preserve the Company's cash by keeping costs tightly under control, including continuing to only be paid part of their salary entitlement, which is alongside the directors write off of $300,000 of contractual unpaid salaries that was announced on 22 May 2018."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2965 5800
Roland Cornish/ James BiddleBeaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian DennisOptiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania BarbaglioCassiopeia Services Limited (Public Relations)Stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameSimon Gorringe
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusExecutive Director
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameAndalas Energy and Power PLC
b.LEI
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares
b.Nature of the transactionOn market Purchase
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.0066 GBP3,000,000
d.Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
3,000,000
0.0066 GBP
e.Date of the transaction27/12/2018
f.Place of the transactionUK

