PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 24, 2018 28-Dec-2018 / 07:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 24, 2018 December 28, 2018. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 24, 2018. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: Approval of the Company's internal documents: 1.1. Internal documents in the field of the Company's corporate governance. Resolution adopted: 1. To take into consideration a report on compliance with the Regulation on the Information Policy of the Company as per Appendix No. 1 hereto. 2. To approve the new version of the Regulation on the Information Policy of the Company as per Appendix No. 2 hereto. 3. To approve the Policy for Shareholding by Members of the Board of Directors and Members of the Management Board in RusHydro and in Entities Controlled by RusHydro, as per Appendix No. 3 hereto. 4. To amend the RusHydro Code of Corporate Ethics approved by decision of the Company's Board of Directors April 7, 2016 (Minutes No. 235 dated April 8, 2016), as per Appendix No. 4 hereto. 1.2. Approval of the Standard for Auditing the Implementation of the Long-Term Development Program of RusHydro Group. Resolution adopted: To approve the Standard for Auditing the Implementation of the Long-Term Development Program of RusHydro Group. (Appendix No. 5 hereto). Item 2: The Company's non-core assets. Resolution adopted: 1) To approve a new version of the Register of RusHydro's Non-Core Assets (Appendix No. 6 hereto). 2) To approve the Action Plan for the Sale of RusHydro Non-Core Assets for 2018 (Q4) - 2019 (Appendix No. 7 hereto). Item 3: Adjustment of the Company's business plan for 2018-2022 insofar as it concerns the RusHydro Investment Program for 2018. Resolution adopted: 1) To take into consideration information on the incident at Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 (Appendix No. 8 hereto). 2) To note the absence of an additional financial burden on the Company in connection with the need to eliminate the consequences of the incident, thanks to the mechanism for transmission of financial liability for compliance with the commissioning deadlines to the general contractor. 3) To approve the adjustments to the Company's business plan for 2018 amending the parameters of the RusHydro Investment Program for 2018, considering their influence on the KPI "Compliance with the capacity commissioning schedules and financing and utilization plan, %" for 2018 (Appendices No. 9 and 10 hereto). Item 4: Approval of the annual comprehensive procurement program of the Company for 2019. Resolution adopted: To approve the annual comprehensive procurement program of RusHydro for 2019 (Appendix No. 11 hereto). Item 5: Approval of the Insurance Protection Program of the Company for 2019. Resolution adopted: To approve the Insurance Protection Program of RusHydro for 2019 (Appendix No. 12 hereto). Item 6: Considering matters of significance to the Company: 6.1. Formation of RusHydro's management bodies. 6.1.1. Determining the number of members of RusHydro's Management Board. Resolution adopted: To define the number of members of the Company's Management Board as 7 persons. 6.1.2. Election of a member of RusHydro's Management Board. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin as a member of the Company's Management Board starting January 16, 2019. 2. To order the Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of the Company, Nikolay Grigoryevich Shulginov, to determine the terms and conditions of an agreement with member of the Management Board Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin, and to issue and sign the documents needed to perform clause 1 of this resolution in accordance with the labor laws of the Russian Federation. The participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital held by the person elected to the office of a member of the issuer's Management Board, Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin, is 0%, and the percentage of the issuer's ordinary shares belonging to such person is 0%. 6.2. Execution of Decree No. 232 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 6, 2018, concerning approval by the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Far East Development of planning and targeted program documents which are to be implemented by the Company in the territory of the Far Eastern Federal District. Resolution adopted: To adopt the following resolution with regard to the execution of Decree No. 232 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 6, 2018, concerning approval by the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Far East Development of planning and targeted program documents which are to be implemented by the Company in the territory of the Far Eastern Federal District: 1. To approve the Regulation on the procedure for approval by the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Far East Development of planning and targeted program documents which are to be implemented by RusHydro Group in the territory of Far Eastern Federal District, as per Appendix No. 13 hereto. 2. To instruct the Chairman of the Management Board and General Director N. G. Shulginov to publish the Regulation in the Company's account on the Interdepartmental Portal for State Property Management by December 29, 2018. 3. To deem null and void the Regulation on the procedure for approval by the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Far East Development of investment programs and other infrastructure development plans which are to be implemented by RusHydro in the territory of Far Eastern Federal District approved by resolution No. 254 of the Company's Board of Directors dated June 21, 2017. 6.3. Amendments to the Regulation on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Resolution adopted: To introduce amendments to the Regulation on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of RusHydro approved by resolution of the Company's Board of Directors (Minutes No. 239 dated June 26, 2016, No. 254 dated June 21, 2017) (Appendix No. 14 hereto): 6.4. Status of the implementation of priority projects for the construction of three facilities in the Far East (Yakutskaya GRES-2 (Phase 1), CHP in Sovetskaya Gavan, and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 (Phase 1)) for 9 months of 2018. Resolution adopted: To take into consideration the information on the status of the implementation of priority projects for the construction of three facilities in the Far East (Yakutskaya GRES-2 (Phase 1), CHP in Sovetskaya Gavan, and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 (Phase 1)) as of September 30, 2018 (Appendix No. 15 hereto). 6.5. Consideration of a report on the accomplishment of the action plan for works at Zagorskaya PSHP-2. Resolution adopted: 1. To take into consideration an interim report on the accomplishment of the subsequent action plan for works at Zagorskaya PSHP-2 (Appendix No. 16 hereto). 2. To take into consideration information on the work done to prepare for the alignment of the plant assembly building at Zagorskaya PSHP-2. 3. To approve the proposal of the Company's Management Board to start implementation of actions for alignment of the plant assembly building at Zagorskaya PSHP-2. 6.6. Contributions to the authorized capital of CHP in Sovetskaya Gavan JSC.

