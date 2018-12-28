Mycronic Secures Order for Three Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic has secured an order for three mask writers from an existing customer in Asia. The order consists of one Prexision-8, whose functionality has been limited to the manufacture of photomasks up to generation 6, as well as one FPS8100 and one FPS6100. The order has been booked in the fourth quarter and is valued at between USD 30-35 million. Delivery of the Prexision system is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the two FPS systems for the second quarter of 2020.

Mycronic's Business Area Pattern Generators provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These mainly consist of display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that includes such applications as electronic packaging, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and touchscreen functions.

"We are pleased to secure another order from this customer. This order clearly demonstrates that the FPS series is well established as the most advanced mask writer in the multi-purpose segment. At the same time, the order further confirms the display industry's need for photomask area," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

December 28, 2018

