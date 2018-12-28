Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-12-28 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminor Bank AS (Latvia) and Luminor Bankas AB will transfer its memberships to Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) due to a completion of the cross-border merger on January 2nd, 2019 with Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) as the continuing entity. Upon the merger, all assets, rights and liabilities of Luminor Bankas AB and Luminor Bank AS (Latvia) will be transferred to Luminor Estonia. Pursuant to Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) application and the Membership and Trading Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius, the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has made the decision to approve Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) as a member of Nasdaq Vilnius as of January 2, 2019. Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) will trade on Regulated and First North equities and fixed income markets under trading codes LUM, DNBR and DNBV: Member: Luminor Bank AS (Estonia) Member ID's: LUM, DNBR, DNBV Date: January 2nd, 2019 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.