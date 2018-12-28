Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 28
28 December 2018
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board of Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
The Board would like to thank shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support in 2018 and wish you all a Happy New Year.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
