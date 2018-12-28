sprite-preloader
Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 28

28 December 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The Board would like to thank shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support in 2018 and wish you all a Happy New Year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


