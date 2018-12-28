

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Global automakers are slashing production at their plants in China as sales stall in the world's largest car market, a slowdown that threatens to become a drag on the nation's economic growth. Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) plans to cut production in China by a total of 30,000 units during the December-February period, according to reports.



After Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co, Nissan becomes the latest automaker to cut production in China. Nissan plans to cut production at three plants in China, the reports said.



