

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said that it completed the sale of its shares in Shell entities in New Zealand, to OMV for $578 million. This includes the Maui, Pohokura, and Tank Farm assets, and the sale of Shell's interest in (and operatorship of) the Great South Basin venture, which was subject to a separate agreement.



Shell noted that employees of Shell Taranaki Limited and Shell NZ 2011 Limited are now part of OMV New Zealand.



Separately, OMV confirmed that it closed the acquisition of Shell's Upstream business in New Zealand comprising joint venture interests in Pohokura (48%), the largest gas producing field in New Zealand, and Maui (83.75%) as well as related infrastructure for production, storage and transportation.



OMV has been partner in the acquired assets (OMV's former stakes: 26% in Pohokura and 10% in Maui) and now assumes operatorship in both joint ventures.



