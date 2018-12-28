First Republic Bank Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) will replace SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P 500 constituent Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is acquiring SCANA Corporation in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.First Republic offers private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices