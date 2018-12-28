sprite-preloader
Freitag, 28.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

lynx
First Republic Bank Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) will replace SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P 500 constituent Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is acquiring SCANA Corporation in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

First Republic offers private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

