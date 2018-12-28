sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.12.2018 | 11:29
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Ariadne AS, a company controlled by Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon"), holds 300,000 Hexagon shares. Engeset has today sold all shares of Ariadne AS to a company controlled by his son, Håkon Engeset. After this transaction, Jon Erik Engeset controls 140,867 Hexagon shares and holds 520,000 stock options.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


