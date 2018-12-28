Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Ariadne AS, a company controlled by Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon"), holds 300,000 Hexagon shares. Engeset has today sold all shares of Ariadne AS to a company controlled by his son, Håkon Engeset. After this transaction, Jon Erik Engeset controls 140,867 Hexagon shares and holds 520,000 stock options.

