The research report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US is the increasing awareness about the benefits of installing an automatic fire sprinkler system. In 2016, around 3390 people died in 1,342,000 reported cases of fire in the US, according to NFPA. The structure fires accounted for over 35% of the incidents and caused 87% of the deaths. The property damage was also high in case of structure fires. The residential fires caused around 80% deaths in the US in 2016. Hence, many commercial and industrial buildings in the US have installed automatic fire sprinkler systems.

This researchreport on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the USalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of automatic fire sprinkler systems activated by thermal radiation as one of the key trends in the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US:

Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US: Introduction of automatic fire sprinkler systems activated by thermal radiation

Traditionally, the fire sprinkler systems were installed on ceilings. These sprinklers get activated when the sprinkler head reaches the activation temperature. The fire sprinklers do not get activated in some cases despite the presence of fire as the heat from the fire does not reach the sprinkler head due to the height of the ceiling. This has resulted in the vendors developing a new type of automatic sprinkler system that gets activated by thermal radiation.

"The intensity of thermal radiation required to activate such automatic sprinkler systems does not get impacted by the height of the ceiling or the air movement pattern. They are useful in open storage facilities or high-ceiling buildings. The rising commercialization of this technology will drive the growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This report on the automatic fire sprinkler systems market in the US segments the market by application (commercial, residential, and industrial), product (wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, deluge, pre-action, and services), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The wet pipe systems segment held the largest automatic fire sprinkler systems market share in 2017, accounting for around 44% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The commercial segment led the market in 2017 with more than 50% of the market share, followed by residential and industrial segment respectively. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

